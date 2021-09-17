Cash reward offered to find a suspected South Carolina killer

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – A South Carolina homicide suspect or suspects are on the loose. Authorities are hunting for whoever killed a man in Spartanburg County who was well-known in the Aiken area.

Right now, a $25,000 reward is being offered for any information on the homicide of Martijn Struuman.

“Stop and think if this is your family, would you like somebody to come and tell what happened to your family member? I don’t know anything personally about this gentleman right here. I don’t care. He’s a victim and he deserves justice,” said Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright.

Wright and his team believe a person of interest in the case is either from or is in the Aiken area.

“We feel like that it is somebody he knows because of the way the home was entered and those kinds of things,” said Wright.

According to law enforcement, Struuman was killed in June at his home in Chesnee, South Carolina. Online records show he trained and bred horses all over the world. The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office reports Struuman lived in Aiken from November 2017 to April 2021.

Wright said, “This gentleman is a well-known figure in the horse arena.”

WJBF News interviewed Struuman in 2019 after his horse was allegedly sexually assaulted at an Aiken stable.

Struuman’s former business partner Abigail Ronco and another man were arrested and charged for buggery in 2020 for a similar incident that happened in Aiken.

“I don’t know what the murder was about. I don’t really care. I don’t think there is a reason to murder folks but we need to find out. Somebody knows,” said Wright.

If you have any information about Struuman’s homicide, call South Carolina Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or call Investigator Jon Guest at (864) 503-4595. You can also email Investigator Guest at jguest@spartanburgcounty.org.