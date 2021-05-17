Businesses encouraged to create apprenticeship opportunities in the Lowcountry

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Technical College of the Lowcountry (TCL) has stepped up with Apprenticeship Carolina to make sure that more people can get good jobs, and not just jobs, but careers.

The Hilton Head Island-Bluffton Chamber of Commerce, Apprenticeship Carolina and the Beaufort Regional Chamber partnered on the program and held a news conference Monday afternoon to announce the plan.

“If I told you there was a program where you could get college credit, a paycheck, industry recognized credentials and national occupational credentials. Would you believe me?” Dr. Amy Firestone of Apprenticeship Carolina said.

This new program has allotted 11 million in grant money available for students.

“To build a pipeline of talent within our region so students born here have a chance to identify career opportunities here and succeed and thrive as a family here,” Ian Scott said, President/CEO of Beaufort Regional Chamber.