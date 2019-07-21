Burton firefighters respond to brush fire, warn residents not to burn their trash

Courtesy: Burton Fire District

Courtesy: Burton Fire District

BURTON, SC (WSAV) – The Burton Fire District is warning residents about the dangers of burning trash outdoors as part of its Community Risk Reduction and medical outreach programs.

Fire Marshals said the department responded to a reported brush fire on Saturday and found the remnants of a mobile home, stacked in piles, being burned, with smoke permeating the neighborhood.

Officials said it took firefighters over 1000 gallons of water to extinguish the fire, which included items such as PVC piping, electrical wires, and insulation.

According to Burton Fire officials, the improper outdoor burning of yard debris has caused numerous fire issues for firefighters. Improperly placed and unattended burning has led to damages of property; including homes, buildings, and vehicles.

In a statement, officials said, “Beaufort County ordinance 2011/31, which outlines the proper legal guidelines for conducting outdoor burning of yard debris, states only vegetation originating on the premises can be burned. The burning of trash is prohibited.”

The Burton Fire District also wants the community to know that any type of burning can cause health issues, which is significantly increased when burning trash. The heat and flames cause the trash to break down into a gaseous chemical state, which when breathed in, allows those chemicals to enter the lungs and cardiovascular system.

Officials said burning any form of trash is not only a violation of county ordinance, but can also lead to a Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) investigation and fine. DHEC was notified of Saturday’s illegal burn.