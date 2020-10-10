Burton Fire extinguishes 4th vehicle fire of October, 15th this year

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — As National Fire Prevention Week comes to a close, a Saturday morning car fire marks the fourth blaze that the Burton Fire District has put out this month.

The fire happened before 10 a.m. on Robert Smalls Parkway near Furniture Warehouse Design Gallery.

Firefighters arrived to find a passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

The incident held up traffic on Robert Smalls Parkway for approximately half an hour while emergency crews, including two fire engines and Port Royal Police, responded.

First responders quickly extinguished the fire and no injuries were reported.

The Burton Fire District says this was the 15th vehicle fire that firefighters have responded to in 2020, showing a marked increase from last year, when crews extinguished a total of eight car fires.

Fire officials note that while these types of fires appear benign, they are very dangerous, presenting significant health risks and hazards from magnesium, burning fuel and toxic flames.

Burton fire officials say they encourage all drivers to keep an A-B-C dry chemical extinguisher inside their vehicles.