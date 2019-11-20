Brutal horse stabbings under investigation in Carolinas

LANDRUM, S.C. (WYFF) – Concerned North and South Carolina horse owners came together Tuesday night amidst a string of brutal horse attacks.

Hundreds gathered inside Ebenezer Welcome Baptist Church to hear the latest from officials as they try to connect the dots.

According to law enforcement from various agencies, five horses have been attacked, stabbed or shot. The incidents now sprawl across Greenville, Spartanburg and Polk counties.

The first attack was reported on Oc. 31 and involved a horse found standing in the road, bleeding heavily and suffering multiple cuts.

“I think it’s an ax or a machete,” said horse owner Felicia Hetzman, who attended Tuesday night’s meeting. “Basically a deranged lunatic running around slashing, maiming and killing our horses and who knows what the guy is gonna do next.”

Several agencies, including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, are assisting in the investigation.

“If there’s somebody out here doing this … I’m gonna get you.” said Spartanburg Sheriff Chuck Wright. “It’s not gonna be all that pretty when I do.”