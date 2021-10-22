Brother, sister convicted in murder of sister’s husband found in river

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A jury convicted a Georgetown, S.C. brother and sister Thursday in the murder of the sister’s husband whose body was found in the Black River, according to a release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Tiesh Annette Rhue, 37, and Alexander Rhue, Jr., 38, both of Georgetown, were convicted of murder and obstruction of justice in the death of Leon Harrison, Jr., Tiesh Rhue’s husband, according to the release. Tiesh Rhue and Alexander Rhue, Jr., were both sentenced to 37 years in prison on the murder charge and eight years on the obstruction of justice charge. The sentences will run concurrently.

Their father, Alexander Rhue, Sr., 61, of Georgetown, was found not guilty of murder but guilty of obstruction of justice, according to the solicitor’s office.

Alexander Rhue, Sr.

Alexander Rhue, Sr., was sentenced to eight years in prison, suspended to the 549 days he’s already spent in jail followed by three years of probation, according to the solicitor’s office.

All three were found not guilty of desecration of human remains. Conspiracy and accessory charges were dismissed.

The joint trial for the Rhues began Oct. 11 and lasted eight days. The jury deliberated for more than five hours and reached a verdict Wednesday evening, according to the solicitor’s office.

Harrison was reported missing by family members on March 9, 2017 and it was determined he was missing since Feb. 25, 2017. His body was found March 11, 2017 floating in the Black River. The body was found to be bound at the hands and feet by multiple loops of speaker wire. A cause of death couldn’t be determined due to the condition of the body, according to the solicitor’s office.

Harrison and Tiesh Rhue had marital problems and investigators found they had argued the night of Feb. 25, 2017. Two sections of carpeting were cut from the floor of the bedroom and blood was found on the carpet padding and sub-floor. The blood was determined to be Harrison’s through DNA analysis.

Alexander Rhue, Jr., and Alexander Rhue, Sr., were both seen on Walmart security footage buying hydrogen peroxide at 1 a.m. and then all three turning off their cellphones at 2 a.m. They also gave false information to law enforcement and tried to hide evidence, according to the solicitor’s office.

“It is my hope that these verdicts will provide some measure of closure for the loved ones of Leon Harrison, Jr. including his two children, father, and brothers,” Assistant Solicitor Liz Smith said.

The case was investigated by the Georgetown Police Department with assistance from multiple other agencies, including the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.