COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The brother of a Black man shot to death by a deputy in South Carolina over the weekend says he begged the deputy not to shoot and warned of the man’s mental health issues beforehand.

Authorities say deputies were responding to a domestic violence call Saturday when 34-year-old Irvin D. Moorer Charley advanced upon them with a wooden stake outside of a Columbia home.

This photo provided by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday, March 20, 2022 shows Sheriff’s Deputy John Anderson. On Sunday, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott defended Saturday’s fatal shooting of Irvin D. Moorer Charley, a Black man who walked towards officers with a wooden stake, saying deputies can’t be expected to sacrifice their lives in dangerous situations. The 34-year-old Moorer Charley was shot and killed by Anderson after deputies responded to a call about domestic violence. (Richland County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

This photo provided by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday, March 20, 2022 shows Sheriff’s Deputy Zachary Hentz. On Sunday, Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott defended Saturday’s fatal shooting of Irvin D. Moorer Charley, a Black man who walked towards officers with a wooden stake, saying deputies can’t be expected to sacrifice their lives in dangerous situations. The 34-year-old Moorer Charley was shot and killed by Deputy John Anderson after deputies responded to a call about domestic violence. Lott said that Hentz later arrived, and that deputies unsuccessfully tried to use an electrical stun gun to subdue Moorer Charley. (Richland County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

In this image from the body camera video of Richland County Sherrif’s Deputy John Anderson, Irvin D. Moorer Charley, 34, holds a piece of wood as he walks towards Anderson, who is backpedaling, in Columbia, S.C. Moorer Charley was shot and killed after deputies responded to a call about domestic violence. (Deputy John Anderson/Richland County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

Moorer Charley’s brother, Ivan Charley, told The Associated Press on Monday that Moorer Charley wasn’t a threat and deputies should have tried to subdue him in other ways.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott has said the deputies were protecting themselves in a dangerous situation.