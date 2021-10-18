Boy Scout’s service project aims to help students with sensory issues

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Life Scout Kellen Kennedy of Florence is working toward becoming an Eagle Scout by helping children with sensory issues.

“The first three months of quarantine, I was just experimenting with things,” Kennedy said. “Trying to find things to help me concentrate more since I was virtual at that time.”

Kennedy was diagnosed with autism in 3K. He says sensory disorders like ASD and ADHD can make it hard to focus on their schoolwork without moving around.

“Most kids will tap on the desk or things like that,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy said he usually bounces his legs when doing schoolwork. He eventually found a product to help him focus: the Kinnebar foot swing.

“You use your feet to swing it back and forth,” Kennedy said.

The swing attaches to the floor or a desk and allows users to move their feet around a metal swing or a rubber band silently while they work.

Kennedy has been involved with scouting for 10 years and is close to achieving the rank of Eagle Scout. To earn it, he needed to complete a service project.

“It’s to show that you’re willing to do something and that you’re willing to help the community,” Kennedy said.

After deciding that the foot swings would be a good fit for his project. Kennedy raised money from his family and members of his church to buy and build 20 of them to donate to local schools, including some that he attended. Kinnebar even gave him a discount when he told the owner what his purchase was for.

“The reaction we got from these teachers and principals was like, ‘Wow, we had no idea about something like this,’” said Peter Kennedy, Kellen’s father and assistant Scoutmaster.

“They were excited for these,” Kellen Kennedy said. “They were excited to see how they would do, see their benefits.”

Kellen hopes to earn his Eagle Scout rank by the end of the year.