CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina agriculture experts and the city of Conway participated Saturday in a program aimed at getting rid of an invasive tree species.

The Bradford pear tree bounty event was sponsored by the Clemson Extension Program, the South Carolina Forestry Commission and the city of Conway. Residents with Bradford pear trees in their yards were given a South Carolina native tree as a replacement.

Bradford pear trees are the white, fluffy, lollipop-styled trees commonly seen across the state. David Coyle, an assistant professor in the Department of Forestry and Environmental Conservation at Clemson University, said the trees have no benefit.

“It’s a really terrible invasive species,” he said. “It costs a lot of money, a lot of effort for people to get off their land, and it’s an ecological mess. … {and} since nothing really eats that from an insect perspective, it’s a food desert for a bird.”

Bradford pear trees were planted across the state in the 1990s because of their looks and the fact that it’s easy to take care of them. However, Coyle said it wasn’t known how invasive the trees would become.

Coyle also said it’s important to have different species of trees in your yard.

“If you have one type of tree everywhere, you’re prone to all sorts of issues if a new pest comes in or maybe with storms,” he said. “But if you’ve got a very diverse type of trees, diverse tree canopy, it’s going to be a lot more resilient.”

Coyle also said it’s important to have trees that are different from those of your neighbors.

“The best thing for the urban canopy in Conway, in Myrtle Beach, in wherever, is to just have a whole bunch of different things planted,” he said.

Officials said the bounty program will be available throughout South Carolina this fall and in the spring of 2023.