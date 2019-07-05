Bond set for South Carolina woman accused of leaving baby in hot car

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Bond has been set for a South Carolina woman who is accused to leaving a baby inside of a hot car on Tuesday.

Deputies in Florence County said they had to break a window to rescue the one-year-old who had been locked inside the vehicle for at least 10 minutes.

Jennifer Wise, 38, is charged with unlawful neglect of a child. She appeared before a judge on Wednesday, where her bond was set at $15,000.

Wise was also disqualified from a public defender, meaning that if she would like legal counseling, she will have to get her own private counsel.

Deputies said the baby is expected to be alright.