HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Bond was granted Thursday for Meagan Jackson, the woman accused of murder with former Horry County Deputy Coroner Chris Dontell.

Previously Jackson’s bond was revoked in June 2021, after authorities say she violated her bond by being pinged on a GPS tracker at locations she wasn’t permitted to be in based on conditions of her bond. She also allegedly had contact with Dontell physically and over phone, which was another condition of her bond, according to court documents obtained by News13. Jackson’s attorneys appealed for a new bond in February.

Jackson was granted a $150,000 bond and remains under home detention. If she is released on bond all previous bond conditions apply. If she violates any of the conditions her bond can be revoked, according to Judge Edgar W. Dickson.

Dickson also added if she has any negative contact with law enforcement her bond can once again be revoked.

Solicitor Jimmy Richardson added that the judge’s granting of bond was despite the objections of prosecutors.

Jackson and Dontell are accused of murdering Gregory Vincent Rice, who was reported missing Oct. 5 and was last believed to have been heard from on Oct. 2. At the time, Rice was considered missing, not endangered.