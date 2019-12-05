Bodycam footage shows SC deputy accidentally shoot suspect’s mother

Warning: Some viewers might find the above video disturbing.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (NBC) – Officials are investigating after a Greenville County Sheriff’s Deputy accidentally shot a shoplifting suspect’s mother inside of her home.

Body camera footage from the incident, which happened on Oct. 20, was released on Wednesday. Sheriff’s officials say the officer accidentally shot the woman while trying to apprehend the suspect.

The video above shows the deputy attempting to handcuff 40-year-old Sean Kaiser. Kaiser refuses and goes up a staircase.

Moments later, Kaiser’s mother is seen holding him back from charging the deputy. He then breaks free, and the deputy fires a shot, missing him and accidentally hitting his mother.

The deputy fires another shot, which did not hit anyone.

Kaiser was arrested and charged with resisting arrest with assault, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and shoplifting.

Kaiser’s mother was taken to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on her condition.

The deputy was placed on leave and is now on administrative duty while the incident is investigated.