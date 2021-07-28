Body of missing boater found in Laurens Co.

LAURENS CO., SC (WSPA) – The body of a boater was found in Lake Greenwood three days after after he went missing.

According to the Laurens County Coroner’s Office, the body of 33-year-old Jonathan Myreck was found around 3:15pm near Skipper Landing.

Dive teams and crews from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources had been searching the lake since Saturday.

The Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office originally responded to the Grand Harbor subdivision for a possible drowning. That subdivision is located across Lake Greenwood from Skipper Landing.

The coroner said an autopsy will be done Wednesday to help determine the cause of death.