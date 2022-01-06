Body of missing 20-year-old USC Aiken student found at Lake Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Richland County Coroner identifies the body found at Lake Carolina on Tuesday.

According to the coroner, Theron Wallace, 20, had been missing since Christmas morning when he went kayaking at Lake Carolina. His body was discovered at the lake on Tuesday.

“This has been a difficult week for the Wallace family,” Coroner Naida Rutherford says. “While we didn’t get the results we hoped for, we are grateful that this family can begin the process for healing.”

K9 units assisted officers in searching for Wallace.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating.