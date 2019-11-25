Body found in South Carolina creek identified as missing man

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina are trying to determine if foul play was involved in the death of a man whose body was discovered in a creek a month after he went missing.

Greenville County Coroner Parks Evans has identified the man as 31-year-old Carlos Visoso Gonzalez.

Lt. Jimmy Bolt with the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office says Gonzalez was found Sunday afternoon in a creek near a mobile home community.

News outlets report an autopsy is scheduled for this week. The coroner’s office and sheriff’s office are continuing to investigate.

