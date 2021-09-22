Body found identified as missing 21-year-old woman last seen in Myrtle Beach

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A body found in Florence County, South Carolina Tuesday was identified as a missing person who was last seen in Myrtle Beach, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Sheridan Wahl, 21, of Tampa, Florida, was reported missing Sunday, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Wahl’s body was found Tuesday morning behind the Hannah-Salem Fire Department on Highway 378 in Pamplico, von Lutcken said.

According to a police report, Wahl came to Myrtle Beach to visit a family member. She FaceTimed a family member at about 1:00 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Ocean Boulevard. She tried to rent a scooter but was denied because she wasn’t wearing shoes, so she said she was going home.

The family member told her to stay the night to not have to make the long drive home and hasn’t been heard from since.

A family member said Wahl could have been headed back to Tampa.

No other information was immediately available. News13 reached out to Major Mike Nunn for more information, and he said it is currently a SLED investigation. Count on us for updates.