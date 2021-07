AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – Aiken County Coroner’s Office responded to a wooded area in the 500 block of Harbor Drive on June 29th.

South Carolina after law enforcement received information about a body being buried on the property.

The body of a black man was recovered and will be autopsied in Newberry, S.C., to determine the cause of death.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with the investigation.