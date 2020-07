SALEM, S.C. (AP) — Two people have been rescued after the small float plane they were in crashed into a South Carolina lake.

Oconee County Emergency Services Deputy Chief David Owens says a man and woman were not hurt following Wednesday’s accident on Lake Jocassee.

He says they were helped from the wreckage by people who were boating nearby.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. near the dam where the water is about 600 feet deep.