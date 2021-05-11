Board refuses Univ of South Carolina president’s resignation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Trustees at the University of South Carolina have refused to accept the resignation of the school’s embattled president following a commencement address marred by allegations of plagiarism and misidentification of the school itself.

A university spokesman said Bob Caslen submitted his resignation to the board over the weekend to the board chairman, who did not accept it. Student and faculty leaders had opposed the retired general and U.S. Military Academy superintendent, arguing he lacked qualifications to lead the university.

The faculty Senate unanimously approved a no confidence vote.