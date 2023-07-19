BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – Finding a good job and supporting your family can be hard enough, but without being able to speak English, it is even harder.

That’s where Bluffton Self Help comes in.

Their programs and volunteers are making a difference.

“Being able to move somebody from an at-risk or vulnerable situation and move them along is our ultimate goal,” explains Courtney Hampson, Executive Director of Bluffton Self Help.

And one way to help reach that goal is through education. Which, for these students, is about a lot more than just words on a page.

“To have a lot of we would say in Spanish “Ghanas”,” says Steven Fee, a Bluffton Self Help Tutor. “That is a strong desire to do this and prove yourself and they are doing this for their kids. In many cases, they left their family behind to come do this.”

Clients who speak Spanish or one of several other languages are taking their time and using Bluffton Self Help’s English as a second language class as a way to learn and improve themselves, and their lives.

“We impacted more than 400 students last year through GED classes, English as a second language, citizenship, digital literacy, financial literacy and we started layering in opportunities for online and independent learning,” explains Courtney Hampson, Executive Director of Bluffton Self Help. “That is for folks who can’t get to the classroom, they can do it on their own.”

“When you realize what they have given up either because the economy is so bad, or because the government is so terrible,” wonders Fee. “I have had dentists, lawyers pilots who have come from Venezuela because of problems there and they were making a good living but they couldn’t live under that regime.”

The people teaching them, are volunteers. Some of the more than 270 that work for the charitable agency in many forms. An agency that is hoping programs like this will allow their clients to be self-sufficient.

“When someone gets their GED or improves their English that can increase their income by as much as $7000 a year,” says Hampson.

400 people came to this program last year alone — and many walked away with a GED, more understanding of finances, or just a step up and step toward a good job and a slice of the American dream.

“The commitment of the students knowing that there is so much more going on in life but once a week, twice a week, some morning they are here, and they are working to better their lives,” said Hampson.

It’s not just helping the people here. It can also help local businesses.

BSH has a program teaming with local corporations to place people once they have finished with classes.

They still need monetary donations and more volunteer tutors. If you would like to make a donation or find out more, just click or tap here.