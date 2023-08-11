BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Students in Beaufort County head back to school in less than two weeks. One Lowcountry organization is working to make sure they’re well-fed in the classroom.

“A lot of kids don’t come to school with food, period,” said Janet Simonds, Bluffton Self Help Program Manager.

Food insecurity, not only leaves children hungry but also hurts their grades, according to the Food Research and Action Center. Making sure students are well-fed helps them learn and stay engaged at school.

The South Carolina Department of Education said around 57% of Bluffton students live in poverty. For the past five years, Bluffton Self Help has been making sure those students don’t go hungry.

“Relying on whatever is available at school, meaning they don’t have food at home,” Simonds said. “The summer effort was to get more food at home, but now we’re back in schools, children spend a good portion of their day at school, we’ve got to get them food.”

The organization hopes to feed up to 300 students every day. Ideally, for them, they want to help every student in need. However, to do that they need a lot more snacks.

“Last year we collected 25,000 snacks which sounded great and when we look at numbers and all the children at school that rely on snacks every day, we would need close to a million,” Simonds said. “So, we are aiming high, looking for nutritious, healthy-individually packaged items.”

To keep their students fed, teachers in Bluffton were spending around $500 every year. Right now, when a trip to the grocery store costs you more every time Simonds said the need is even greater.

“Everything costs more right now, and a lot of time teachers, we all know they don’t make as much as we think they deserve,” Simonds said. “They take money out of their pockets to provide classroom supplies and snacks, and there’s only so much money allotted for those types of things.”

The Beaufort County School District welcomes back students on Aug. 21. So if people want to donate snacks in time for the start of school, they still can. They also accept snack donations throughout the year.

Bluffton Self Help is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. On Fridays, they close at 1 p.m. However, after Labor Day they stay open until 4:30 p.m. on Fridays.