BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) – The Bluffton Police Department and the Bluffton MLK Observance committee hosted an open community discussion for residents Tuesday night regarding the murder of Tyre Nichols.

Native Bluffton residents were joined by those who were newcomers and those who had just returned after spending time away from the Town. Together, they discussed how the murder of Tyre Nichols had impacted them and the community as well as what the future of policing would look like in Bluffton.

Guiding the discussion was councilwoman Bridgette Frazier. Chief Joe Babkiewicz, Gloria Holmes, Michael Lewis, and Pastor Michael Maybin were also part of the discussion.