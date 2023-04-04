BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Hopeful Horizons, a local children’s advocacy, domestic violence, and rape crisis center, will be hosting an event to bring attention to victims of sexual violence.

The event, ‘Take Back the Night,’ will take place on Wednesday April 5 in front of the South Carolina Bluffton Library steps from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The organization says the outdoor gathering aims to support victims of sexual violence. Victims of sexual violence have also been invited to speak about their experiences.

If possible, Hopeful Horizons asks participants to wear Teal, the color that represents survivors of sexual abuse.

Also in attendance will be the 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone and Bikers Against Child Abuse.