BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Pinckney family has been Bluffton strong for four generations or more.

Now, they need all that strength to help some of their own—who lost their home and their matriarch in the tornadoes in Tennessee.

“It was lifting me out of bed so he grabbed me and held me down.”

That’s how Gay Pinckney remembers the moments after realizing a tornado was coming right at their home.

In the pictures below is what’s left of that home in Adamsville, Tennessee.

She and her husband, David, rode out the storm watching the roof and walls getting pulled off their house as they held onto one another.

But as bad as the damage was, it’s nothing compared to losing David’s Ma—her mother-in-law and her kid’s nana, Billie Pinckney.

She was just one house over when the winds tore through the area.

The Pincnkeys say, despite the loss, they still feel blessed.

While just about everything was gone, they did salvage two important things—David’s father’s class ring and a Bluffton Bobcats jacket from when they helped coach the team.

If you would like to help the Pinckney family – a GoFundMe has been set up in their name.