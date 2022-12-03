BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Bluffton Historic District was filled with the sounds of Christmas carols during its 51st annual Christmas parade Saturday afternoon.

Thousand of people blanketed the street this afternoon as the Town of Bluffton celebrated the holiday season. The event, a community tradition, is a perfect way to officially start the holidays.

Other festivities included a tree lighting ceremony last Friday at Martin Family Park which was followed by Santa’s Workshop at Dubois Park’s Pavillion—also an annual tradition.