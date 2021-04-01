Bleeding man found near prison accused of trying to break in

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve apprehended a man found bleeding from razor wire cuts and accused of trying to break into a South Carolina prison to deliver backpacks full of contraband.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says 19-year-old Nathaniel Jose Perez was found Wednesday between an inner and outer fence at the Tyger River Correctional Institution in Enoree.

Pieces of his clothes were found stuck in the fence’s razor wire.

Authorities said he cut a hole in the exterior fence to drop off the illicit goods for inmates in exchange for money.

They said he had four backpacks containing marijuana, tobacco, alcohol, cellphones, and other items.