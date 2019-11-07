Blank ballot leads to win for incumbent who missed deadline

REEVESVILLE, S.C. (AP) — The ballot for the mayoral race in a small South Carolina town was blank Tuesday, leaving voters to write in whoever they wanted.

The Post and Courier reports Paul Wimberly didn’t know he’d been reelected as the Reevesville mayor until he spoke with a reporter the next morning. Wimberly has been Reevesville’s mayor for 34 years, but missed the election registration deadline this year when Dorchester County was put in charge of the race.

The hopeful contenders on the Town Council also missed the deadline, meaning the race had no official candidates. Wimberly said he wasn’t too worried, as the 1.6-square-mile town of about 196 people knows his face and name. So he’s now back in the $300-per-year leadership role for the town, which relies mostly on volunteer positions.