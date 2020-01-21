Bill would raise age to get out of SC jury duty to 75

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) – A state senator wants to raise the age someone can get out of jury duty in South Carolina from 65 to 75.

Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey says he is sponsoring the bill because people are living longer and healthier lives.

Massey filed the bill in December before the 2020 session began this month.

It has not received a hearing yet.

The Republican from Edgefield told The Post and Courier in Charleston that he thinks life experience helps make good jurors.

Massey says his bill could also help smaller counties with smaller jury pools.