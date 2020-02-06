Bill requiring tracking of rape kits in SC moves forward

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A bill requiring state police to set up a system to track evidence collected during sexual assault investigations has cleared another hurdle.

Currently in South Carolina there is no system to track the evidence, called rape kits, and victims often have no idea whether police have tested the evidence.

The bill to create the database passed the House last year, and a Senate subcommittee on Wednesday sent it to the full Senate Judiciary Committee.

The bill was prompted by an investigation by WYFF-TV.

Senators did change a few parts of the House bill, moving the date to start the database to 2022 and shielding victim information from becoming public.