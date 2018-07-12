Bill Clinton traveling to South Carolina for ex-Gov. Riley
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - Former President Bill Clinton is traveling to South Carolina to honor a former governor who served in his Cabinet.
The University of South Carolina says that Clinton will speak at an August 6 reception in Columbia to officially open the special collections of Dick Riley.
Riley chaired Clinton's presidential campaign in South Carolina and served as Secretary of Education during all eight years of Clinton's administration.
Prior to that, Riley served two terms as South Carolina's governor and more than a decade in the state Legislature. The University says its Riley collection includes thousands of photographs and speeches, as well as materials from Riley's campaigns and his efforts for others, including Clinton and Jimmy Carter.
