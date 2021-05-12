Bill allowing open carry with permit heads to SC gov’s desk

South Carolina Sen. Marlon Kimpson, D-Charleston, speaks against a bill that would allow people to carry guns openly in the state if they have a concealed weapons permit on Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. Kimpson wanted to amend the bill to require completed background checks on every gun purchase. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins).

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina bill letting people with concealed weapons permits carry their guns in the open is heading to Gov. Henry McMaster’s desk.

The House approved the bill 83-34 Wednesday and signed off changes made by the Senate to the bill.

The proposal allows so-called open carry of guns for people who undergo training and background checks to carry guns hidden under a jacket or other clothing. The House originally passed the bill in March.

Senators then made changes in their version, including eliminating a $50 permit fee. South Carolina is one of only five states without so-called open carry.