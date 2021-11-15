(STACKER) — What do you look for in an ideal town? Proximity to trails, lakes, and beaches? How about top-ranked schools for your children? Would you like a professional or college sports team nearby, or do you prefer museums and art walks?

Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in South Carolina using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather.

On the list, there’s a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.

#10. Lake Wylie

– Population: 12,885

– Median home value: $322,200 (77% own)

– Median rent: $1,156 (23% rent)

– Median household income: $99,335

– Top public schools: Crowders Creek Elementary School (A), Oakridge Middle School (A), Bethel Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: The Goddard School – Lake Wylie

#9. Clemson

– Population: 16,463

– Median home value: $236,500 (42% own)

– Median rent: $928 (58% rent)

– Median household income: $43,568

– Top public schools: D.W. Daniel High School (A), Riverside Middle School (A-), Clemson Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: Clemson Montessori School

#8. Lexington

– Population: 21,334

– Median home value: $190,500 (66% own)

– Median rent: $1,066 (34% rent)

– Median household income: $72,996

– Top public schools: River Bluff High School (A), Lexington High School (A), Meadow Glen Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Northside Christian Academy (A-)

#7. Mount Pleasant

– Population: 86,982

– Median home value: $461,000 (72% own)

– Median rent: $1,629 (28% rent)

– Median household income: $103,232

– Top public schools: Academic Magnet High School (A+), Charleston School of the Arts (A+), Wando High School (A)

– Top private schools: Palmetto Christian Academy (A-), Coastal Christian Preparatory School (A), University School of the Lowcountry (B)

#6. Irmo

– Population: 12,215

– Median home value: $125,000 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,126 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $66,313

– Top public schools: Spring Hill High School (A+), Dutch Fork High School (A), Dutch Fork Middle School (A)

– Top private schools: Union United Methodist Church Kindergarten

#5. Five Forks

– Population: 17,844

– Median home value: $300,700 (90% own)

– Median rent: $1,635 (10% rent)

– Median household income: $114,049

– Top public schools: Greenville Technical Charter High School (A), Sterling School (A), Monarch Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: Southside Christian School (A), Greenville Classical Academy (B), Hope Academy

#4. Fort Mill

– Population: 17,692

– Median home value: $289,200 (76% own)

– Median rent: $1,073 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $91,061

– Top public schools: Pleasant Knoll Middle (A+), Springfield Middle School (A+), Banks Trail Middle School (A+)

– Top private schools: Kiddie Academy of Fort Mill

#3. Riverview

– Population: 1,112

– Median home value: $128,900 (82% own)

– Median rent: $884 (18% rent)

– Median household income: $110,500

– Top public schools: Banks Trail Middle School (A+), Orchard Park Elementary School (A), Fort Mill High School (A)

#2. Tega Cay

– Population: 10,412

– Median home value: $331,100 (96% own)

– Median rent: $1,453 (4% rent)

– Median household income: $130,918

– Top public schools: Gold Hill Middle School (A+), Tega Cay Elementary School (A+), Gold Hill Elementary School (A)

– Top private schools: The Learning Experience – Tega Cay

#1. Forest Acres

– Population: 10,412

– Median home value: $193,700 (76% own)

– Median rent: $959 (24% rent)

– Median household income: $69,212

– Top public schools: Satchel Ford Elementary School (A-), Brockman Elementary School (A-), Brennen Elementary School (A-)

– Top private schools: Covenant Classical Christian School (A-), The Timmerman School, Columbia Jewish Day School