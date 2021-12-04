Before redistricting, change of power coming in SC Senate

FILE – South Carolina Senate President Harvey Peeler presides over the Senate after being reelected to his leadership position at the Statehouse in Columbia, S.C., Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Peeler is expected to step down as Senate president to become chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Before the South Carolina Senate takes up redistricting Monday, the chamber’s president will likely step down to take charge of its most powerful committee.

Senators expect Harvey Peeler of Gaffney to take off the purple robe signifying the person in charge of the Senate and step into the chairmanship of the Senate Finance Committee. Peeler is the chamber’s longest-serving Republican at 41 years.

FILE – Sen. Thomas Alexander, R-Oconee, communicates with lawmakers in the Senate chamber during the first day of legislative session at the South Carolina Statehouse Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. Alexander is expected to be elected the new president of the South Carolina Senate without opposition. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford, File)

FILE – South Carolina Sen. Hugh Leatherman, R-Florence, left, and Sen. Harvey Peeler, R-Gaffney, right, listen to a filibuster on a roads bill in the state Senate chamber on Wednesday, March 2, 2016 in Columbia, S.C. Peeler is expected to step down as Senate president to become chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, a position empty after Leatherman’s death in November 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Collins, File)

The Senate’s third-longest serving Republican, Sen. Thomas Alexander of Walhalla, is expected to be elected unchallenged as the new president.

The change in power was put into motion after Senate Finance Committee Chairman Hugh Leatherman died last month.