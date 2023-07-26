HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort Memorial Hospital (BMH) is opening it’s first Hilton Head Island location. The announcement comes after the Hospital acquired Island Imaging, an independent imaging center on the Island. The center will reopen as Beaufort Memorial Island Imaging on October 1.

Imaging appointments will continue as normal while upgrades take place ahead of the transition. Patients will also be seen by the same staff that they’ve come to know as all employees were offered positions to continue in their same role at the center with Beaufort Memorial.

“Given that the mindset of the Island Imaging physicians and staff aligns well with our culture and core values at Beaufort Memorial, we anticipate this being an easy transition for everyone and ultimately a benefit to the Island community,” said BMH President and CEO Russell Baxley, MHA. “This strategic entrance onto Hilton Head is the first of our efforts to improve access to the high quality of care for which Beaufort Memorial is known.”

The same services will continue to be offered, including 3D mammography, CT, ultrasound, fluoroscopy and bone densitometry.

The center, located at 40 Palmetto Parkway, opened in 2013 and has been accredited by the American College of Radiology for CT, 3D mammography and screening chest CT for lung cancer. The center’s radiologists, David Estle, M.D., and Patricia Shapiro, M.D., will continue through the transition.

“Beaufort Memorial’s dedication to patient-centered care and commitment to the overall health and well-being of the community makes them a perfect fit for the future of Island Imaging,” said Dr. Shapiro, one of Island Imaging’s founding physicians. “Our staff is excited to join the team of one of the nation’s top hospitals and have access to the depth of resources that brings.”

“Adding Island Imaging to the Beaufort Memorial family is another step toward our vision of transforming health care in the Lowcountry,” Baxley said. “We recognize the unmet demand for quality health services on the Island and intend to work to meet those needs.”

For more information about available services, visit BMH’s website here.