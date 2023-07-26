BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — Beaufort Memorial is expanding its services all the way to Hilton Head Island.

The hospital has purchased island imaging on Hilton Head.

While the services will not change, officials say it will be an improvement for all its patients as they can get multiple services under one umbrella and allow Beaufort Memorial to serve a new set of patients in need.

Russell Baxley, Market CEO of Beaufort Memorial Hospital said, “That building is expandable. We can expand on the already great work it does already and we can add primary care to that operation and it gives us a footprint on the island to start meeting and working with the town representative, start meeting and working with the local health care providers in the area.”

The imaging center will rebrand in October.

Officials say it will also continue and possibly expand its relationship with volunteers in medicine on Hilton Head as part of the new center.