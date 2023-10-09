BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The Historic Beaufort Foundation will be hosting its signature Fall Festival of Houses and Gardens on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 22 from 9:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

“Beaufort is fortunate to have property owners so willing to open their houses and gardens for public viewing like this,” Cynthia Jenkins, executive director of the Historic Beaufort Foundation said in a press release on Monday.

The Saturday tour will consist of leading guests through a historic and architectural timeline starting from the 19th century and into the economic recovery period of the early 20th century. Guests can expect to see iconic local houses including the George Moss Stoney House, First African Baptist Church and The John Mark Verdier Houses.

First African Baptist Church ca.1865-1886

George Mosse Stoney House, ca. 1790, ca.1840

John Mark Verdier House, ca. 1804

Josiah Knowles House, ca. 1878

The James Albert Kinghorn House, ca. 1909

Sunday will be spent touring historic Beaufort and enjoying a classic southern brunch. On a 15-acre farmstead, guests will experience the history of one of the earliest Truck Farming properties remaining in Beaufort.

You can purchase tickets for Saturday, Sunday or both! Tickets will also be available for purchase and pick up on Saturday, October 21 at the check-in arsenal located at 713 Craven St. from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

To learn more about the Historic Beaufort Foundation click or tap here.