BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) — The City of Beaufort will be losing its deputy city manager, Reece Bertholf, after it was announced on Wednesday that he was selected to be the city manager for New Hope, Minnesota. His tenure is expected to begin there in mid-June.

“My work, education, and growth with the City of Beaufort has been the hallmark of my career to date,” Bertholf said. “However, it’s the people I have interacted with over 23 years that have left the largest impression on me. From a volunteer firefighter in 2000 to deputy city manager, and all the positions internally and externally to the City of Beaufort, I have interacted with some of the finest people I have ever met. I am truly humbled by the opportunities afforded to me by our community but it is with a full and grateful heart, that I simply say – thank you.”

“We are excited for Reece and his family for this opportunity,” said Beaufort Mayor Stephen Murray. “We are a better organization because of his service and wish him well in his new position.”

Bertholf has been deputy city manager of Beaufort since August 2021. Beginning in January 2020, he held the dual positions of both assistant city manager and fire chief.

Bertholf, a native of Minnesota, began his career in 2000 in Beaufort as a volunteer firefighter with the Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department, after serving four years in the Marine Corps. He was promoted throughout his tenure at the Fire Department and became chief in 2015. While working full-time, he earned a Bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina-Beaufort and an MBA from the Citadel.

“Reece’s departure after 20-plus years with the City leaves a big hole to fill,” said City Manager Scott Marshall. “I’m grateful to have had him here in my first few months, but he is more than ready and deserving of the opportunity that awaits him in Minnesota. He will be a very effective city manager.”

Marshall said the search for a new deputy city manager is pending an evaluation of staffing needs and a determination of the skill sets that will be required of the successful candidate for the position.