BEAUFORT COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A major road in Beaufort County is about to be “reimagined” and the county wants your input on what should happen next.

The county wants to enhance and improve 5.5 miles of Ribaut Road from Boundary Street to the Russell Bell Bridge.

It wants to make it more accessible for walkers and bikers and improve the route for residents.

There’s a special meeting tomorrow from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 921 Ribaut Road, building 23 in Beaufort.

The county says everyone can bring their thoughts, ideas and concerns.