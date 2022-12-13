BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — On Tuesday, Scott Marshall, the now former Human Resources Director, was named Beaufort City Manager.

Marshall will take over the position in January when the current city manager, Bill Prokop retires.

The Danville, Va. native is a retired U.S. Air Force officer having served for 23 years. Marshall has worked in several different positions in Beaufort County including working at the Beaufort County Board of Elections & Voter Registration and the Beaufort County Parks & Leisure Services as well serving as the deputy town manager for the Town of Bluffton.

He and his wife, Virginia, live in Beaufort and have two children.