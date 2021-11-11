Beaufort County honors veterans with it’s annual Veterans Day parade

BEAUFORT, SC. (WSAV) — Beaufort County celebrated veterans today with their annual parade. It was a day full of music and marching as those being honored greeted friends, family and community members who came out to show their support.

The day’s festivities meant a lot to service members.

“Veterans Day means a lot to me,” says Mark Dorsey, Commander of Post 207 in Beaufort.

The parade started and finished by the Beaufort National Cemetery, where many veterans have been laid to rest.

Today, many took time to honor those they’ve lost.

“I have a lot of friends here, my mom and dad are here, my dad was an Airforce Veteran,” says service member, John Stump.

Today’s celebration is bittersweet.

“We’ve got veterans all walking up and down the street and we’ve got a whole bunch of them that are asleep over here,” Stump said.

The day took on a deeper meaning for those who serve.

“To me it makes me feel good because I can remember going to these parades when I’m little, taking my dad to the parade or going to the parade with him, but now I’m in the parade and seeing these people out here, it touches your heart,” says Dorsey.

It was also a day of reflection for current and former service members.

“Between the deployment, I really started connecting with my grandfathers who served in World War II, connecting with the Vietnam veterans and realized everything that we have sacrificed for this country,” says veteran Christopher Orphardt.

“To me, it’s all about the veterans, watching out, they took care of us in times of war and we’re working, trying to take care of them,” Dorsey said.

It was a day of remembrance and celebration, for Beaufort County veterans.