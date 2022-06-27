BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — It’s a story about love, dedication and how nothing would stop one Beaufort County paramedic from stepping up to save a life by giving up one of her kidneys.

But that’s just the beginning of this story.

Sara Cathey loves her niece Natalyn and the feeling is mutual. So when she found out Natalyn had a condition that took not one but both the two year old’s kidneys she wanted to help.

It turned out she could, a 100% match to donate a kidney to the little girl but there was one big problem.

Sara weighed about 270 pounds at the time and was “not” physically fit enough according to doctors to make the donation. But instead of giving up, Sara stepped up, and through diet and a lot of exercise, the Beaufort County paramedic lost 125 pounds in just over one year.

“I save complete strangers on a daily basis. there was nothing that was going to stand in my way,” Cathey said. “A little bit of weight, its just weight. At the end of the day she saved me. I’m a healthier me. She’s going to be good. She’s got her second chance and we are doing it. We are doing it.”

Sara and Natalyn go under the knife next week.

The hope is that because of the live donor and family match, she won’t have to worry about another kidney for almost 20 years. Both say when they get together after the procedure, they will eat mac and cheese, the princess version of course.