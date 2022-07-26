Some lawmakers are looking to bring back monthly child tax credit payments, but a new report says the plan has “weakness.” (Getty Images)

BEAUFORT, SC (WSAV) —The Beaufort County Accommodations Tax Board is accepting ATAX grant applications for 2022-2023.

The Beaufort County Accommodations Tax Board is beginning to accept state ATAX grant applications from Beaufort County organizations that want to receive grants from the two percent (2%) state accommodations tax fund.

South Carolina law allows for a 2% tax levy on the rental of all transient accommodations, or facilities that offer three or more lodging units to guests for periods of less than thirty days, to help support local businesses financially and promote tourism and fund activities related to tourism in municipalities and counties within the state.

This means that guests staying overnight in hotels, motels, inns, and vacation rentals pay 2% alongside the statewide sales tax as well as any local sales and use that can be applied to the cost of lodging.

Applications are due by 5PM, September 30, 2022.

For the current year application (2022/2023) please click here.

Applications will not be accepted or reviewed if received incomplete or after 5 p.m. on Friday, September 30. Please direct any questions regarding the application process to Christine Webb at atax@bcgov.net.