Beaufort Co. woman charged with fiancial identity fraud, forgery totaling over $300K

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Police arrested a woman on three charges of financial identity fraud and forgery that totaled $312,000.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the 34-year-old woman fraudulently bought three pickup trucks at a car dealership in Beaufort.

Samantha Nottingham, used the business name “The Eastern Westerner, LLC” to buy the three trucks between December 2020 and January 2021. She also used the last names Jordan, Matos and Swidrak.

Police issued a warrant on July 8 and she turned herself in a week later on July 15, BCSO said. Nottingham was booked at the Beaufort County Detention Center where she’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

Investigators continue to search for other reports of possible fraudulent activities that involve Nottingham and anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. David Tafoya at 843-255-3430 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.