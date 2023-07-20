SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Not everyone knows how to deal with extreme temperatures, even when vacationing on the sand.

We spoke with Mike Wagner from Shore Beach Services to discuss safety and fun in the sun.

“If you have been outside at all I don’t have to tell you it’s hot. And many people feel the best place to be when the temperatures go up is right here on the beach. But that’s presented a problem here on Coligny Beach especially. Because, in the last 3 weeks, we are at near record number of people with heat issues.”

He continued, “It’s just been hot.”

And that is an understatement according to Wagner.

Feels like temperatures over 110 degrees on some days have led to 42 different heat-related issues on Hilton Head beaches in July alone — 10 of those just since Saturday.

“I don’t think it’s anyone doing anything wrong, it’s just people overexerting themselves.”

Wagner says that has kept lifeguards and emergency medical techs on their toes.

The best advice is to make sure you have food in your stomach before you hit the sand. You can go in the water to cool off — but that’s not going to be enough to stop the threat of heat stroke or exhaustion.

“The temperature of the water is low enough that it will cool you now which is actually more of a good thing than otherwise, but still just because you feel cool when you get out of the water. make sure you hydrate,” Wagner explained.

The best bet is simple — drink water, not alcohol.

Wagner, “Drink water, people don’t think to drink water and just keep pushing the water, stay in the shade and another big thing that happens is that people are runners but are on vacation. They don’t get out until 11 a.m. or noon to run and it’s already 95 and 95% humidity. they just aren’t used to it.”

One of the problems when it comes to these heat exhaustion cases is getting lost. Whether it’s kids or adults make sure you know where you are or find a landmark to connect back in case you get pushed down the beach. That way, you aren’t wandering sweating and getting yourself in trouble.