BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says that there is increased law enforcement presence on Carolina Avenue and Bruce K Smalls Road.

According to deputies, officers are looking for two black males that may be connected to the shooting that took place earlier today in the Possum Hill Road area.

Deputies got into a chase with a car that looked like the one that left the scene of the crime. The people in that car got out and ran into the woods.

This is at least the third home shot at in the Possum Hill Road area this month, BCSO says.

One person has already been arrested, related to the house shootings. Deputies believe the two people they are searching for now could also be involved.

Police ask the public to avoid the area of Carolina Avenue and Bruce K Smalls Road if possible.

BCSO encourages you to call 911 or our non-emergency dispatch line at 843-524-2777 if you see anything suspicious.