HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the person killed in a fire after a barricade situation Saturday.

Anthony Lee Rayfield, 43, died at approximately 11:45 p.m., according to Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. His body was found on the second floor of the home. An autopsy is scheduled for later this week.

Rayfield was a well-known tattoo artist in the area. He owned Porkchop’s Tattoo Studio, which had a location in both Myrtle Beach and Florence.

The incident began before 1 p.m. Saturday when Horry County police responded to Redleaf Rose Drive in the Clear Pond neighborhood of Carolina Forest. However, police did not confirm that it was a barricade situation until early Saturday evening.

A heavily-redacted police report said police were initially called for a man threatening to damage his home, his neighbors, law enforcement, and himself.

People were asked to avoid the area early Saturday, and nearby residents were evacuated amid a large police presence in the area during the day.

“Just blocked us in so to say, and we didn’t really know what was happening and we started getting pieces of what was going on from neighbors,” said Rodney Campbell, who lives nearby.

Neighbors were cut off from their homes for hours over the weekend.

“My daughter had her kids so she had to come down to get her diapers and all her stuff,” said Jeff Pederson, who lives nearby. “So she talked to the cop and he let her come down to the house to get that, but he told her don’t walk, run.”

The standoff and negotiations with the man continued throughout the day and into the night on Saturday amid what police later called “a complete and evolving situation.”

During that time, “the subject fired multiple rounds, including shooting at and destroying SLED equipment,” Alphin said. “SLED has no information that any law enforcement officer fired any rounds during the incident. “

Community members were allowed to return to their homes about 1:30 a.m. Sunday as public safety vehicles cleared the roadways.