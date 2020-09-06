Barricaded man arrested, SC deputy recovering after shooting

LEXINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Officials say a South Carolina deputy was shot while responding to a domestic call between a husband and wife Saturday.

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department says 70-year-old Mark Louis Cote barricaded himself inside the home and was taken into custody early Sunday.

The wounded deputy was treated at a hospital for a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper body and has returned home.

Deputies say the wife is safe after she went to a neighbor’s home and called 911. The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.