GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSAV) – An infant was surrendered on Sunday to Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville, S.C. under Daniel’s Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

The baby boy was born on September 3, 2022, weighed 1 pound, 12.5 ounces and is receiving additional medical care at this time.

Under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, Greenville County Department of Social Services (Greenville County DSS) took custody of the child. A permanency planning hearing will be held on Tuesday, October 11th at 10:30 a.m. at the Greenville County Family Court at 350 Halton Road, in Greenville, SC 29607.

For more information on the hearing, please contact the Greenville County DSS office at 864-467-7700 or the Greenville County Family Court at 864-467-5800.

Daniel’s Law is named for an infant boy who survived after being buried in a landfill soon after his birth. Nurses named him Daniel as he recovered at a hospital. Daniel’s Law was enacted to prevent dangerous and often fatal abandonments.

Under the law, instead of abandoning a baby up to 6 months old in dangerous circumstances, mothers can surrender their unharmed newborn baby at a designated location.

So far, 54 babies have been safely surrendered under Daniel’s Law.