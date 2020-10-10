Authors James Patterson, Kwame Alexander discuss new book on famed boxer’s childhood at Bluffton Book Festival

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — A new children’s book was in the spotlight at the Bluffton Book Festival on Saturday.

WSAV News 3’s Tina Tyus-Shaw served as moderator for the virtual event, which featured two New York Times bestselling authors.

Writers James Patterson and Kwame Alexander teamed up to co-author “Becoming Muhammad Ali,” which captures the early life of the boxer, social activist and philanthropist born as Cassius Clay Jr.

He’s described as one of the 20th century’s greatest athletes.

In the book, the authors describe the icon’s childhood experiences of school and segregation growing up in Louisville, Kentucky.

Patterson and Alexander also detail Ali’s rise to fame in the sport of boxing.

Alexander, who attended the online discussion from London, read excerpts to the virtual audience of more than 100 readers, including teachers.

The author called Ali one of the most important people in history, while Patterson considered the book written with Alexander to be a great read for children.

Anyone who purchased a ticket for the virtual discussion received an autographed copy of “Becoming Muhammad Ali.”

The overall goal of the Bluffton Book Festival is to increase literacy levels.

The festival will run through Nov. 21.

Learn more about the Bluffton Book Festival by visiting this link.