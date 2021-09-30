Authorities searching for suspect wanted in July deadly shooting in Aiken

AIKEN, SC (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the community’s help in locating a shooting suspect.

Authorities say Toby Terrell Fuewell is wanted for Involuntary Manslaughter and weapon charges for the July 7, 2021 shooting death of Jamar Bush, on the 800 block of Dillon Avenue.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Fuewell should contact Aiken Public Safety at 803-642-7620 or you can provide information about the whereabouts of Fuewell anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers.

Your tip could earn you a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for this crime.